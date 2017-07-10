Cottonwood Heights man charged with starting July 4th fireworks-related grass fire

A 49-year-old Cottonwood Heights man was charged Monday with starting a July 4th grass fire that damaged two nearby homes by setting off aerial fireworks at his own home.

Richard C. Otterstrom was charged in 3rd District Court with one count of reckless burning, a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.

Fire investigators found several spent fireworks in the gutter in front of Otterstrom's home, as well as unused fireworks hidden behind a garden planter, according to charges.

Otterstrom later admitted to police he set off aerial fireworks at his home, but stopped when he realized a field near his home was on fire, charges state.