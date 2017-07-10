Three teens ordered to secure care ‘for as long as possible’ in death of West Valley City police officer

care facility until age 21. How long they actually remain in secure care will be decided by the Youth Parole Authority.

Brotherson's mother, Jenny Brotherson, tearfully told the court Monday: "They decided Cody's life was worth less than a stolen car ... They don't care, literally do not care, about who they've hurt or what they've stolen from this world."

The three boys were each charged in juvenile court with first-degree felony murder for Brotherson's death, along with car theft, failure to stop for police and other crimes. Last month, each boy resolved his case by admitting to lesser charges.

Last month, a now-16-year-old boy admitted to second-degree felony count of murder for "recklessly" causing Brotherson's death. Though one of the boys told police that this teen was driving the car that struck the officer, the 16-year-old did not admit to that in court last month. His attorney told the judge that he was admitting to the crime as a party with others.

A 14-year-old boy admitted to second-degree felony manslaughter, telling the judge that he was in the backseat of the car when Brotherson was hit. Prosecutors, however, said that teen encouraged the driver to accelerate and lead police on a chase.

The third teen, a 15-year-old boy who is the brother of the youngest boy, did not admit to any charges directly related to Brotherson's death. This boy told investigators that he told the driver to stop the car, but the driver did not.

Brotherson's family said last month that the penalties the young boys face doesn't fit what was taken from them.

"I don't think there will ever be justice," father Jeff Brotherson said after the June 28 hearing. "They took his life for no reason."

The prosecutors did the best they could, mother Jenny Brotherson said, with Utah's juvenile court laws — but she says her family wants the laws changed to bring tougher penalties for juveniles who kill an officer while committing a crime.

"As we've watched these three in court over the last eight months, there is very little remorse," she said. "Very little accountability. And I think that maybe in the adult system, there would have been a little more concern on their part."

Jenny Brotherson said that while the family is relieved they won't have to hear gruesome details of the 25-year-old officer's death in a trial, the outcome is "still terrible."

Prosecutors did not attempt to certify the three boys to adult court. The Tribune generally does not identify juvenile defendants unless their cases have been moved to adult court.