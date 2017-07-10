Quantcast
Minor flooding hits Kanab after heavy rain storm

First Published      Updated 34 minutes ago

A big and timely turnout by Kanab volunteer sandbaggers kept flooding from heavy weekend rainfall from doing much damage in the southern Utah hamlet, the Kane County Sheriff's Office says.

Between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the mountains near the southern Utah community of 4,500 got 2.2 inches of rain. That led to water and mud flowing across and briefly closing several streets and flooding the basements of yards of several homes, said Chief Deputy Alan Alldredge.

"It was pretty widespread over Kanab, but we had about 200 volunteers show up [Sunday night] and they got between 2,500 and 3,000 sandbags out to where they were needed in specific neighborhoods," he said Monday.

By Monday morning, all roads had been cleared and reopened and cleanup efforts were under way at a relative handful of residences affected.

"We had a few basements flooded, a few homes with yard damage, but no real huge damages," Alldredge said.

"This is the monsoon season for us, so this is a fairly common occurrence this time of year," he added. "We have the potential for rain storms and two or three canyons that empty into the area; sometimes the rain hits the wrong spots and we get hit."

No injuries were reported.

