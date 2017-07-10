Gradual demobilization under way for crews on Brian Head Fire

A gradual demobilization was under way Monday along the fire lines near southern Utah's Brian Head resort, where remaining crews hoped to have a 71,660-acre blaze tamed by next weekend.

About 700 firefighters remained at the Brian Head Fire, roughly half the number that fought the blaze as its height. The fire, sparked June 17 by a weed-burning project gone wrong, destroyed 13 homes and forced 1,500 residents to flee.

All evacuees had been allowed to return and the fire was 80 percent contained as Monday dawned, with efforts focused on completing containment lines, dousing flareups and setting strategic backfires to deprive flames of fuels to spread further in the rugged, densely forested terrain.