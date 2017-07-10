Utah forecast: Thunderstorms and rain, but still hot statewide

A cycle of scattered thunderstorms and rain showers will usher in Utah's new work week, but you will be disappointed if you expect that forecast to bring markedly cooler temperatures.

Highs along northern Utah's Wasatch Front will soar into the upper-90s on Tuesday, a hot, occasionally humid encore of Monday's forecast — and just a few degrees below this past weekend's heat.

The misery index will be even higher in the state's red rocks and high deserts, however. Along with thunder, lightning and rain to open the week, southern Utahns will see temperatures well into the triple-digits.

Indeed, the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook extending throughout this week for all but northwestern Utah — and there a "Red Flag" wildfire danger warning was in effect through 10 p.m. Monday due to gusty winds and tinder-dry conditions.