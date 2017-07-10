Timpanogos volunteer rescued after 100-foot weekend fall from icy trail

An injured Mount Timpanogos emergency services volunteer was rescued by helicopter after a 100-foot weekend tumble forced him to spend a cold night in a high-elevation snow field.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the 25-year-old Heber City man, a member of the Timpanogos Emergency Response Team, slid and fell while checking conditions along an Aspen Grove area trail about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Cannon said the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, lost his footing and slid down the mountain. He then plunged another 30 feet into a snow cave.

His two TERT companions reached the man, only to discover he had suffered compound fractures to both legs, just above the ankles. Not having the proper equipment to rescue him safely, they called 911.