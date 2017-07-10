Quantcast
Timpanogos volunteer rescued after 100-foot weekend fall from icy trail

An injured Mount Timpanogos emergency services volunteer was rescued by helicopter after a 100-foot weekend tumble forced him to spend a cold night in a high-elevation snow field.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the 25-year-old Heber City man, a member of the Timpanogos Emergency Response Team, slid and fell while checking conditions along an Aspen Grove area trail about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Cannon said the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, lost his footing and slid down the mountain. He then plunged another 30 feet into a snow cave.

His two TERT companions reached the man, only to discover he had suffered compound fractures to both legs, just above the ankles. Not having the proper equipment to rescue him safely, they called 911.

The victim's location was at nearly 9,000 feet elevation and on extremely rugged and snowy terrain. After a LifeFlight helicopter arrived but could not carry out retrieval, a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter was dispatched.

With night falling, the DPS helicopter's crew determined it was too dark to safely proceed. SAR members stayed with the victim overnight, stabilizing him and, finding another opening to the snow cave, managed to move him out onto the snow field.

At dawn, the DPS helicopter hoisted the victim to a parking lot at the Aspen Grove Trailhead. He was taken to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, where he remained in serious condition on Monday.

Cannon said the incident was a grim reminder that, "conditions on the trails to Mount Timpanogos are difficult at best.

"Because of the amount of snowfall this past winter there are wide areas where the trail is completely covered with snow at the higher elevations," he added. "Anyone considering climbing Mount Timpanogos this year should only do so after checking conditions."

Those who do hike the area should pack an ice ax and crampons, as well as food and water.

