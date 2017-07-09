Fire at South Salt Lake complex displaces low-income residents

A fire at a South Salt Lake apartment complex for low-income people displaced residents in 18 units on Sunday.

Battalion Chief Blaine Daimaru of the South Salt Lake Fire Department said the fire originated on a balcony at Villa Charmant, 3827 S. 300 East. Six apartments were damaged by the blaze, he said, and power had to be turned off in the 18 units, making them uninhabitable.

One person who had difficulty breathing and was taken to a hospital, Daimaru said. There were no other injuries.

The Utah Red Cross and the Salt Lake County Housing Authority are helping the displaced residents.