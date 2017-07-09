Utah 1033 Ride honors fallen police officers and supports their families

Despite the heat, they came dressed in leathers, many hoisting flags on the back of their bikes, to honor Utah's fallen law enforcement officers.

This was the inaugural Utah 1033 Ride, named after the foundation that provides financial support to families who've lost a loved one in the line of duty. The ride, escorted by members of Utah's police forces, wended its way from Harley-Davidson Salt Lake to Deer Valley Resort's Snow Park Lodge, where Shante Johnson — the widow of Draper police Sgt. Derek Johnson, who was killed while trying to assist a motorist who had run out of gas — and Attorney General Sean Reyes spoke. The event also included a 21 gun salute and a concert by rock band Royal Bliss.