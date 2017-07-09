Quantcast
West Valley City shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured and 1 in custody

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago

A suspect was arrested Sunday after a shooting in a West Valley City backyard that left one man dead and another wounded.

The victim was identified by police as 35-year-old Jason Bull, of West Valley City.

The suspect, Marshall Herron, 36, was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, according to a West Valley City Police Department news release.

Officers responded about 2:15 a.m. to a 911 call of shots being fired in the area of 4300 West and 4700 South, the news release says.

When police arrived, they found a deceased Bull, who had been shot multiple times. The other shooting victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in fair condition. He is expected to survive, police said.

Lt. Jeff Conger said several people who were in the backyard were detained initially, but all of them except Herron were released after questioning.

None of them gave details about what happened, Conger said. He said the group had been drinking and the shooting is believed to be alcohol-related.

