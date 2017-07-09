West Valley City shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured and 1 in custody

A suspect was arrested Sunday after a shooting in a West Valley City backyard that left one man dead and another wounded.

The victim was identified by police as 35-year-old Jason Bull, of West Valley City.

The suspect, Marshall Herron, 36, was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, according to a West Valley City Police Department news release.

Officers responded about 2:15 a.m. to a 911 call of shots being fired in the area of 4300 West and 4700 South, the news release says.

When police arrived, they found a deceased Bull, who had been shot multiple times. The other shooting victim, a 32-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in fair condition. He is expected to survive, police said.