Identity of man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Weber County released

A man who died Thursday night after being struck by a car in Weber County has been identified as 20-year-old Joshua Grant Nichols, of West Haven.

Nichols was hit while walking on 5100 South near 3450 South at 10:53 p.m. Thursday, according to Weber County sheriff's Sgt. Matt Jensen. The street is the border between Hooper and West Haven.

The rural street is not well lit and Nichols was wearing dark clothes, Jensen said. He was declared dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.

