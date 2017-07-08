Former Utah Mormon bishop charged with sexual abuse, witness tampering

A former Mormon bishop from Mapleton has been charged with sexually abusing boys in 2014 when they were members of his congregation.

Erik Hughes, 51, was arrested by Mapleton police last month and remains in the Utah County jail. He was charged Friday in 4th District Court with two second-degree felony counts of forcible sexual abuse that allegedly occurred in June 2014, as well as a count of tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony.

Charging documents state that twice in June 2014, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bishop allegedly touched the genitals of a teenage boy.