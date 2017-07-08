Utah forecast: Temperatures stay in triple digits as thunderstorms blow in

A heat advisory remains in effect until Saturday evening, as temperatures are projected to reach 102 degrees in Salt Lake City and Tooele.

The Salt Lake Valley and northern Utah may see thunderstorms with strong gusts of wind in the afternoon. The National Weather Service forecasts isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, with lows around the mid-70s.

Heat and thunderstorms are in the forecast for southern Utah, as well. The temperature in Zion National Park is expected to hit 110 degrees.

The Department of Environmental Quality deemed the air unhealthy for sensitive groups Saturday, a status that should last through Monday.