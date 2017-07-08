Quantcast
Crews focus on northern edge of Brian Head Fire

The Brian Head Fire was estimated at 71,571 acres on Saturday morning, and was considered 80 percent contained three weeks after the fire ignited on June 17.

Fire crews conducted burnout operations in the northern part of the fire, where most of the fire activity is, according to fire authorities. Nearby communities may see increased smoke as burnouts continue Saturday, a news release stated.

Thunderstorms aggravated flames in the northern section of the fire, according to a Saturday morning update from the Great Basin Incident Management Team. Lightning struck inside the fire perimeter Friday but it did not ignite anything, said Fire Information Officer Patty Bean, adding that crews expect more dry lightning over the next three or four days.

"If the wind gets too squirrelly, [firefighters] have been instructed to pull back," Bean said.

Crews in the southern sections of the fire are securing containment lines and repairing areas damaged by suppression tactics, fire officials stated. Firefighters will continue removing trees along Highway 143, as well as fire equipment, such as hose and pumps.

Some 927 firefighters remained working on the blaze Saturday, according to Bean.

Bear Valley, Horse Valley, Clear Creek, Little Creek Ranch, Red Creek, Second Left Hand Canyon, Co-op Valley and Little Valley remain evacuated, and both Five Mile and Three Mile Roads are closed.

