Crews focus on northern edge of Brian Head Fire

The Brian Head Fire was estimated at 71,571 acres on Saturday morning, and was considered 80 percent contained three weeks after the fire ignited on June 17.

Fire crews conducted burnout operations in the northern part of the fire, where most of the fire activity is, according to fire authorities. Nearby communities may see increased smoke as burnouts continue Saturday, a news release stated.

Thunderstorms aggravated flames in the northern section of the fire, according to a Saturday morning update from the Great Basin Incident Management Team. Lightning struck inside the fire perimeter Friday but it did not ignite anything, said Fire Information Officer Patty Bean, adding that crews expect more dry lightning over the next three or four days.