A man died after a motorcycle crashed into a deer in eastern Utah on Friday afternoon.

The motorcyclist, 66-year-old Rodney Workman, of Blanding, was traveling on Highway 191 when a deer ran into the road and struck the motorcycle, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Workman was thrown off the bike and suffered severe head injuries, UHP stated. He wasn't wearing a helmet, and he died on the way to St. Mary's Hospital, police say.

