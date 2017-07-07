Quantcast
Apartment fire displaces 60 Midvale residents

An estimated 60 residents were displaced after a fire damaged a Midvale apartment building Friday evening.

The fire was reported at 7:30 p.m. near 750 West on 7720 South, according to Unified fire spokesman Eric Holmes.

In less than an hour, fire crews from West Jordan, Unified, Murray, South Salt Lake and South Jordan had extinguished the blaze, which started in a third-story apartment, Holmes said. No one was injured, but an estimated 30 adults and 30 children couldn't re-enter their homes Friday night, he said, adding that the Red Cross and Salt Lake Emergency Management are arranging shelter for the families.

Fire crews reported extensive damage in at least one unit, he said, and several of the 12 vacated apartments sustained mostly smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Holmes said.

