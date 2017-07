A car crash in Hooper left a 20-year-old man dead late Thursday night.

The man, from West Haven, was hit by a car while walking on 5100 South near 3450 South at 10:53 p.m., Weber County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matt Jensen said Friday.

The rural street is not well lit, Jensen said, and the man had been wearing dark clothes. He was declared dead at the scene.

The man's name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

