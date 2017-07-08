Utahns roll up their sleeves, say ahh and more at free health fair

Physical exams. Teeth cleanings. Immunizations and other medical screenings — for all ages.

Saturday's CARE Fair offered those services and more medicalwise — all for free. No need for insurance, ID or appointments.

"Anyone who walks through that door will be served," fair director Vicki Harder said before the event.

For 25 years, the Junior League's annual Community Assistance and Resource Event Fair has helped low-income Utahns, nearly 70,000 to date.

Saturday's event took place at Horizonte Instruction and Training Center in Salt Lake City.