Unified Police seek couple in string of armed bank robberies

Unified Police detectives are asking the public to keep an eye out for a serial bank robbery suspect.

UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said Friday that Thomas Allen Riessen, 35, is sought in multiple armed holdups committed throughout the Salt Lake Valley, the most recent on June 23 at the Cyprus Credit Union, 5750 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville.

Investigators believe Riessen is accompanied by his girlfriend, 29-year-old Shannon Dawn Ruybal.

They were last seen in a silver 2005 Hyundai Sonata with a Utah temporary tag.

Lohrke said the couple is believed to be staying in local motels and hotels.