Ogden couple jailed after 3-year-old daughter found dead

An Ogden couple has been arrested in the suspected beating death of their toddler daughter.

Ogden police Capt. Danielle Croyle said that Miller Costello, 25, and Brenda Emile, 22, were arrested and booked into the Weber County jail Thursday night on suspicion of child abuse homicide. Bail had not been set as of Friday.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the couple's residence at 12:20 p.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call reporting that 3-year-old Angelina Costello was unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency personnel found the child had died, and otherwise undisclosed "evidence of abusive trauma," Croyle said.

Two other young children were removed from the home and placed in the care of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.