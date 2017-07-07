Lyle Jeffs, polygamist leader who was on the run, to be arraigned Monday in Salt Lake City

Lyle Jeffs, once a bishop in the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the only defendant remaining in what prosecutors have called a scheme to defraud the federal food stamp program, will appear in court Monday in Salt Lake City.

Jeffs had been at a jail in Sioux Falls, S. D., near where he was captured June 14. It was unclear Friday whether he had been returned to Utah, though arraignment hearings typically are not scheduled unless a defendant is in the state where the hearing will occur.

Prosecutors in February 2016 indicted 11 people with allegedly defrauding the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP. The other defendants have all pleaded guilty. Jeffs' is the only case remaining.