Lyle Jeffs, polygamist leader who was on the run, to be arraigned Monday in Salt Lake City

By connect
First Published      Updated 54 minutes ago
Lyle Jeffs, once a bishop in the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the only defendant remaining in what prosecutors have called a scheme to defraud the federal food stamp program, will appear in court Monday in Salt Lake City.

Jeffs had been at a jail in Sioux Falls, S. D., near where he was captured June 14. It was unclear Friday whether he had been returned to Utah, though arraignment hearings typically are not scheduled unless a defendant is in the state where the hearing will occur.

Prosecutors in February 2016 indicted 11 people with allegedly defrauding the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP. The other defendants have all pleaded guilty. Jeffs' is the only case remaining.

He absconded from home confinement on June 18 of last year. Three hundred sixty-one days later, law enforcement, acting on a tip from a pawn shop dealer who saw Jeffs' identification when he tried to sell a Leatherman, arrested Jeffs in Yankton, S.D.

After his arrest, a new indictment was issued. Jeffs is now charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud SNAP and one count of conspiracy to launder money, as well as failure to appear in court.

