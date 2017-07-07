Utah man dies in two-car crash in Provo Canyon

A 26-year-old Orem man died Thursday night in a two-car crash in Provo Canyon, the Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Jared Kidrick was driving west on State Road 189 at about 7:50 p.m., when he attempted to pass traffic on the right shoulder and lost control, UHP said.

Kidrick's Nissan Altima crossed both westbound lanes and struck the cable median barrier. The cable stretched and the Nissan struck a Hyundai Santa Fe that was eastbound in the left lane, UHP said.

Kidrick was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no immediate information about whether the driver of the Hyundai was injured.