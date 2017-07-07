Family of imprisoned, injured Utahn asks feds to pressure Venezuela for his release

Just over a year after Josh Holt was arrested on what his family says are trumped up charges in Venezuela, his parents and lawyers are calling for the United States government to increase pressure on the South American government for his release.
In June 2016, police arrested Holt on an accusation of possessing a war weapon; he remains behind bars in a Venezuelan prison.
On Monday, he suffered a concussion and possibly fractured his back, falling 6-8 feet from his bunk, according to his lawyer, Carlos Trujillo. Aside from a brief exam, he hadn't received medical treatment, his family said.