Family of imprisoned, injured Utahn asks feds to pressure Venezuela for his release

"He is suffering right now, and they won't treat him," said his mother, Laurie Holt.

In response, Laurie Holt and her husband, Jason Holt, stood with Sen. Orrin Hatch and Trujillo on Friday to announce three requests: that Josh Holt receive medical care, that the White House release a statement about the imprisonment and that U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley consider the "inhumane treatment as basis to remove Venezuela from the Human Rights Council," said Jason Holt.

The Riverton native was arrested on June 30, 2016. He had traveled to Venezuela to marry Thamara Caleno, whom he had met online while looking for someone to practice Spanish with. Holt learned Spanish as a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary in Washington.

The couple married on June 16, 2016, and had planned to return to Utah once Caleno obtained a visa, but they were arrested on accusations that Holt was a spy and had stockpiled guns and grenades in Caleno's apartment.

Josh Holt's preliminary hearing has been rescheduled five times, Trujillo said, and hasn't been rescheduled a sixth time because of unrest and protests in the country.

