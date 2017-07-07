Teen boy ordered to stand trial for allegedly shooting and killing another teen in a drug-buy rip-off

Before he was shot in the back in February, 18-year-old Tristen Mogadam shook hands with the teen who authorities say fired the fatal shots.
Mogadam asked 17-year-old Isaac Nacdaniel Patton, "Hey, what's up? Remember me?" the victim's younger brother recalled on the witness stand Friday.
Patton was at Mogadam's home that Feb. 16 evening to buy marijuana from the younger brother, he testified on Friday during a preliminary hearing. The 16-year-old testified that he knew Patton from elementary school, and they recently reconnected on social media after his family moved to another city. He had been selling marijuana to his old friend, the boy testified, and on that day, he asked Patton to meet at his brother's house at 3231 S. Julia Lane (8820 West). After Mogadam shook Patton's hand over a gate at the front of the home, the brother said he handed Patton a bag of marijuana.