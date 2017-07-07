Teen boy ordered to stand trial for allegedly shooting and killing another teen in a drug-buy rip-off

That's when Patton pulled out a gun, the boy testified, grabbed Mogadam and asked, "What else do you have?"

The teenage boy testified that he saw Mogadam push Patton away and watched as his old friend fired a shot at his brother.

"Tristen told me to run," the 16-year-old testified.

The teen remembered hearing a friend of Patton's yell, "Blast him!" and three more shots were fired. Once they ran inside the home, the 16-year-old said he saw Mogadam roll to the ground and remain still.

"I asked him what to do," the younger brother testified, as his family cried from the courtroom gallery. "And he didn't answer me."

Mogadam was taken to a local hospital, where he died from a single gunshot wound to the back.

Patton is charged as an adult in 3rd District Court with first-degree felony murder, first-degree felony aggravated robbery, three counts of second-degree felony discharge of a firearm, and third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

He allegedly told police after the shooting that he thought Mogadam was in a rival gang, according to charging documents.

After hearing testimony Friday, Judge Ann Boyden ruled there was probable cause for the case to move forward to trial. Patton is expected to enter a plea to the charges on July 31.

jmiller@sltrib.com