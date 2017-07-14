New Utah medical school opens in Ivins, doubling state’s ability to train new doctors

"We really measure the student, not the school that they came from," said Shane Robinson, administrative director of graduate medical education at Idaho's Bingham Memorial Hospital. Students must obtain the same certifications "whether the school is for-profit or not, [so] you're comparing apples to apples, and the folks that join us are right on par, if not a hair better, than the national average."

——

More options • The U. has been training medical students for over 100 years, but Rocky Vista officials felt Utah needed more medical training opportunities to meet the state's needs.

There is a lack of health care access in Utah, particularly in rural and southern portions of the state, said Tom Told, dean and chief academic officer of Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

With 207.5 physicians per 100,000 population, the Beehive State ranks 43rd in the nation, according to 2015 Association of American Medical Colleges data.

Top-notch medical students are graduating from the U., but experts say there simply aren't enough. This is particularly problematic because research shows that individuals tend to stay in the state where they are trained.

When Told joined Rocky Vista in 2009, he said he was surprised by the number of Utah students who came to study at the Colorado campus, the first for-profit medical school to open in the country. So officials began to formulate a plan to bring a school to those students, one focused on osteopathic medicine, which promotes the body's own ability to heal.

One such student is Carson Ence, who went to Dixie State University as an undergraduate. Ence, now 27, got early acceptance to the Colorado campus and had heard great things about it from a family member.

Two years into the four-year program, Ence said he couldn't be happier with his choice.

"They do a pretty good job of listening to the voice of the students," he said.

Ence is starting his clinical rotation — required in the last two year's of Rocky Vista's curriculum — this fall in St. George and believes the school has adequately prepared him. He hasn't chosen his specialty yet, but said he's considering anesthesiology.

——

Well prepared • When the day to apply for residency comes for Ence, he should be ready, said Stephen Shannon, president and CEO of the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine.

"Rocky Vista has had a very strong history of success in terms of graduation rates" and residency placement, Shannon said. The Utah location "will more or less reflect closely the same curriculum being provided as the Colorado campus and so we'd expect ... [it] will have a similar record."

The Colorado site has a graduation rate of 90 percent, said Julie Rosenthal, Rocky Vista University's executive director of enrollment management. That number is lower than the U., which had an overall graduation rate of 96 percent in 2017, said Kathy Wilets, U. spokeswoman.