Utah regulators tout results of undercover crackdown on fraudulent contractors

Utah regulators participating in a national, undercover crackdown on construction-related fraud have issued 45 administrative citations and assessed $23,000 in fines at locations throughout the state.
Those actions came at the conclusion of a two-week sting operation in which the Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing (DOPL) took the in-state lead.
Utah's efforts were under the umbrella of the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies, which also sponsored similar campaigns June 5-16 in the states of Arizona, California, Florida, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington.
DOPL Director Mark Steinagel said the Utah campaign targeted both northern and southern portions of the state where unlicensed, fraudulent construction contracting had been reported.