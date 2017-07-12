Utah rancher has a beef with state’s mandatory fees for marketing

The Beef Checkoff program also is unconstitutional, the suit contends, because ranchers have been forced "to associate with, support or subsidize the private speech of the Utah Beef Council" and other private recipients of the fees on political topics such as endangered species, public lands disputes, greenhouse gas emissions and national monument designations.

Until the lawsuit can be settled, attorneys will seek a preliminary injunction for the upcoming cattle season. "We want people to be able to sell their cattle without having money taken from them," Porter said. The injunction request should be filed sometime this week.

Officials with the UDAF told The Tribune they do not comment on pending litigation.

This is not the first time there has been criticism of the national or state Beef Checkoff program, established in 1985 by Congress.

In 2016 and 2017, Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, attempted without success to give farmers and ranchers the chance to opt out of the program.

And in June, a federal judge barred the involuntary collection of the Montana Beef Checkoff Tax after independent ranchers argued that the funds benefited corporations, in violation of the First Amendment.

The Beef Checkoff is touted as a marketing and research program designed to increase domestic and international demand for beef. Ranchers are charged $1.50 per head when selling or slaughtering cattle. UDAF collects the money and sends 50 cents to the federal beef promotion board, while the remaining $1 is given to the Utah Beef Council, which is charged with creating beef promotional campaigns.

During the past four years, $1 million in assessments from the transfers of cattle in Utah has been collected, the suit states.

But the Evergreen Ranch alleges in its lawsuit that the Beef Council's use of the funds lacks accountability. Among the ranch's complaints:

• The council does not submit an annual budget.

• The council is not subject to audit.

• The council uses funds to engage in political advocacy "that is detrimental to independent domestic beef producers because it does not distinguish between imported and domestic beef."

Added Porter: "It's hard to tell what they are using the funds for."

The suit also points out the significant overlap between the Utah Beef Council and the Utah Cattlemen's Association, "a private organization that among other things engages in lobbying political speech and other efforts to influence governmental legislation and policy."

For example, according to the suit: