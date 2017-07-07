Highway crews reopen shortcut across northwestern Utah

A highway that is a major shortcut across the northwestern corner of Utah has reopened after being closed for more than five months because of flood damage.

The Utah Department of Transportation says State Road 30 has reopened at the Utah-Nevada border, east of Montello, Nev. That allows traffic from Utah to travel west through Montello and on to Interstate 80 at Oasis, Nev.

The road, called State Road 233 in Nevada, closed near the border — about 80 miles southwest of Snowville — on Feb. 7 when a dam broke and flooded the roadway and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad line.