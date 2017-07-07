Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Highway crews reopen shortcut across northwestern Utah

By connect
First Published      Updated 27 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (1)

A highway that is a major shortcut across the northwestern corner of Utah has reopened after being closed for more than five months because of flood damage.

The Utah Department of Transportation says State Road 30 has reopened at the Utah-Nevada border, east of Montello, Nev. That allows traffic from Utah to travel west through Montello and on to Interstate 80 at Oasis, Nev.

The road, called State Road 233 in Nevada, closed near the border — about 80 miles southwest of Snowville — on Feb. 7 when a dam broke and flooded the roadway and the nearby Union Pacific Railroad line.

While the railroad was restored in about three weeks, the Nevada Department of Transportation has worked for months to restore the roadway on its side of the border.

UDOT notes that the route is an important shortcut for northern Utah traffic from Interstate 84 into northern Nevada.

Without it, traffic has to travel north to Twin Falls, Idaho, then south on U.S. 93; or south to Salt Lake City, then west on I-80.

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()