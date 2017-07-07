Brian Head Fire near 71,000 acres; crews brace for hot, dry and thunderous weekend

At 70,589 acres and 75 percent containment as of Friday, southern Utah's Brian Head Fire faced perhaps one more big challenge from Mother Nature this weekend: another surge of gusty winds, continued tinder-dry conditions — and lightning.

The National Weather Service's "Red Flag" warning issued Friday covered the western three-quarter of the state, including the Dixie National Forest and the parched stands of beetle-killed timber, old growth mix-conifer and brushy mountains surrounding the Brian Head resort area.

Along the fire lines Friday, temperatures in the 80s and 90s combined with sub-10 percent relative humidity to keep nearly 1,100 firefighters on high alert. Thunderstorms, with little rain but lots of lightning strikes, were expected to continue Saturday.