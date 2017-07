A Cache County law enforcement dog has died, the Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

The K-9, Endy, died after an "unfortunate incident" over the weekend, according to a news release from the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office didn't detail what happened, but it said the Northern Utah Critical Incident Task Force will investigate. The Sheriff's Office is also conducting an internal investigation, according to the release.

