Passerby finds crashed car and a woman’s body in southern Utah

First Published      Updated 51 minutes ago

A person driving along a rural road in Washington County on Thursday morning discovered a crashed vehicle with a woman's body inside, authorities said.

The person reported the discovery to police just after 11 a.m. Thursday, saying he or she had pulled to the side of Kolob Terrace Road, north of Virgin, to investigate a damaged sign when he or she spotted the damaged at the bottom of a ravine, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office report.

Emergency responders found the 27-year-old Veyo resident's body. The victim's dog survived the crash and was taken to an animal shelter, the report said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, officials said. The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

