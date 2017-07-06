Passerby finds crashed car and a woman’s body in southern Utah

A person driving along a rural road in Washington County on Thursday morning discovered a crashed vehicle with a woman's body inside, authorities said.

The person reported the discovery to police just after 11 a.m. Thursday, saying he or she had pulled to the side of Kolob Terrace Road, north of Virgin, to investigate a damaged sign when he or she spotted the damaged at the bottom of a ravine, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office report.

Emergency responders found the 27-year-old Veyo resident's body. The victim's dog survived the crash and was taken to an animal shelter, the report said.