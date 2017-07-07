Kirby: Hey, Utah, some places are even hotter. Don’t believe me? Then go to hell, er, Fort Irwin.

Some days it got hotter than that. Nobody knows for sure how much hotter, because the human skull, even with a hat on it, begins to whistle and steam at 120.

From the front porch of our poorly evaporative-cooled duplex, it was fewer than 30 radiation-blistered miles to the southern edge of Death Valley. On a normal summer day, asphalt roads buckled, snakes exploded, and birds fell burning from the sky.

I remind myself of that time whenever I go outside in Utah lately. It's hot, dry and smoky. We may be 800 miles farther north of hell, but it advertises well here.

After those years in the desert — and I mean a real desert, one where it rarely rains and never snows — I shouldn't complain about the heat. I can't help it, though. I'm guessing it's because of age. When we're young, it takes longer to realize that it's too hot or too cold. That may be why teenagers walk to school in the middle of winter in nothing but shorts and a T-shirt.

My wife is from Canada. Utah summers are hell for her. She wouldn't have lasted five minutes in Fort Irwin, but then she wouldn't have married me if I had lived there when we met. She almost divorced me the first summer she lived here.

People say it's possible to acclimate to an area if you're raised or live there long enough. That might be true. These people also might be stupid, but there could be something to the claim.

Whenever the temperature in Fort Irwin plummeted to an unbelievable 68 degrees, we would stumble around wrapped in blankets and newspapers, hovering on the verge of hypothermia. Meanwhile, cousins visiting from Utah would be cavorting in swimsuits and flip-flops.

Them • "Hey, let's go swimming."

Us • "Can't. There's probably ice on the pool."

They didn't believe us, of course. But then they didn't know that swimming pools in our part of the world started boiling by mid-May.

I like the weather in Utah. I like it for about two weeks in June and two weeks in October.

You have to compensate. That's something I learned in a real desert. When it gets hot like this, you simply reverse the way you get ready for work or school. Get dressed and THEN get in the shower. By the time you arrive at the office or class, your clothes will have dried and cooled you in the process.

Either I'm a genius, or the sun in Fort Irwin hurt my head more than I think.

Robert Kirby can be reached at rkirby@sltrib.com or facebook.com/stillnotpatbagley.