Motorcyclist killed in Lehi crash identified

Police on Thursday identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lehi on Wednesday afternoon.

The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Brent Webster, of Eagle Mountain, was headed north on Ashton Boulevard near its intersection with Thanksgiving Way at about 4:50 p.m. when he lost control and flipped over the handlebars, according to Lehi police.

A car ahead of Webster at the intersection was turning right onto Thanksgiving Way, and an SUV driver who was turning left from Thanksgiving Way didn't see Webster, according to a release from Lehi police. There was no contact between the SUV and the motorcycle, but Webster lost control and was thrown off the motorcycle, Lehi police Lt. Jeff Swenson said.

The man was not wearing a helmet and suffered head trauma, Swenson said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

