Motorcyclist killed in Lehi crash identified

Police on Thursday identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lehi on Wednesday afternoon.

The motorcyclist, 27-year-old Brent Webster, of Eagle Mountain, was headed north on Ashton Boulevard near its intersection with Thanksgiving Way at about 4:50 p.m. when he lost control and flipped over the handlebars, according to Lehi police.

A car ahead of Webster at the intersection was turning right onto Thanksgiving Way, and an SUV driver who was turning left from Thanksgiving Way didn't see Webster, according to a release from Lehi police. There was no contact between the SUV and the motorcycle, but Webster lost control and was thrown off the motorcycle, Lehi police Lt. Jeff Swenson said.