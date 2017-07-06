Another weekend freeway closure coming at mouth of Parleys Canyon

Another weekend freeway closure is coming at the mouth of Parleys Canyon.

The Utah Department of Transportation plans to close access from eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 to the eastside Interstate 215 belt beginning Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Construction in that area has closed at least some lanes there for most weekends this summer. Ironically, construction was suspended last weekend for the July Fourth holiday — but a serious traffic accident closed the freeway anyway.

With this weekend's closure, UDOT urges drivers to plan ahead and use alternate routes to access the I-215 from I-80. Detour signs will direct drivers to exit I-80 at 700 East, then head south to 3300 South, where they will travel east until they reach I-215.