Utah House speaker calls for homeless czar, as guv wants to explore quick-action options

Gov. Gary Herbert isn't sure how the czar setup would work, his spokesman said, but he is interested in a short-term solution before the 1,100-bed Road Home shelter is closed by June 30, 2019.

"How we regain the rule of law in that Rio Grande district is a serious question," said Paul Edwards, spokesman for Herbert. "That's why [the governor is] anxious to sit down with the mayors and legislative leaders to work through an appropriate and proportionate response."

Herbert was on the phone with Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski on Thursday and plans to sit down with them and lawmakers in coming days to talk about coordinating ongoing efforts for quick and visible improvement, Edwards said.

"The nature of what is bringing people into homelessness on such a large scale through addiction raises a lot of challenging questions about how we bridge from today to that long-term solution," Edwards said.

Matthew Rojas, spokesman for Biskupski, said the idea of a czar was a new one, and that the mayor spoke with Hughes on Thursday and welcomed more involvement by the state.

"We could always use help," Rojas said. "We especially can use help in the area of how can we organize all of the parties – particularly the nonprofits operating in the area to better be part of the solution."

County officials also wanted more details about the czar.

"We understand how the speaker would look at the situation and think solutions aren't coming fast enough," Alyson Heyrend, spokeswoman for McAdams, said. "But we aren't privy to what he sees as a state homeless czar."

Hughes pitched the idea following a hectic Fourth of July holiday, when a professional baseball player was assaulted in the area and a homeless woman was struck by a car and killed.

"I need someone who can leverage our resources," he said. "We need the independence of this entity so they can do the work that needs to be done."

Hughes pointed to elected officials, such as Draper Mayor Troy Walker, Biskupski and McAdams, who have taken political heat by engaging in the difficult task of trying to improve the conditions of homelessness, as well as making the area safer for residents and businesses.

Most residents don't want the homeless population in their neighborhoods, Hughes said.

"But how do you get to the cure if you can't see the ravages of the disease," he said. "As a community, we've never rallied on this."