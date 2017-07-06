Gary Ott’s family has been granted legal guardianship, police report confirms

The officer wrote in his report he persuaded Ott to exit the truck and leave with Williams after she told police he was missing for several days.

Two days before the Wal-Mart incident, Sanone told The Tribune she was driving around Salt Lake City with Ott in the car. She said she intended to do "whatever Gary wanted to do," in the court matter, though numerous available records show his friends and family believe he has a "severe" mental illness and Harrisville police wrote he didn't recognize his family.

"Gary would keep repeating himself and [lose] his train of thought," the Harrisville officer wrote in his "found person" police report. "Gary could not visually identify his sister Kristine who was standing right in front of him."

When Sanone returned to the truck, she told police Ott was waiting in the vehicle because he'd been in the news and she was afraid he'd be recognized.

She "also advised that they had been in an on again off again relationship over the last ten years and that they were living in North Ogden," according to the report.

The police report, first reported on by the Deseret News, was the first indication that the court had ruled in favor of Ott's family in its quest to obtain the power to make all his legal decisions for him at a time when county officials have tried to find a way to remove him from his elected office and the public spotlight. The court proceedings are private, though basic information in the docket is public.

"If you have a temporary guardianship and conservatorship you have the opportunity to do whatever is in his best interest," said Sam Sorensen, a family law attorney. "That's kind of the question, whether [resignation is] in his best interest or not. It would probably have to be the determination of the court."

The public docket shows Sanone likely tried to become a party in the suit but was rebuffed by the court. Sanone's name was mentioned in a Monday filling. "Karmen Sanone is not included as an interested party in this matter and needs to file a Motion to Intervene," the docket reads.

Utah law gives priority to family before friends if there is a dispute in a guardianship case, attorneys say.

The Ott family attorney, Mary Corporon, did not return a request for comment.

Judge Mark Kouris has scheduled a July 14 hearing in the matter.

tanderson@sltrib.com

Twitter: @TaylorWAnderson