Woman who allegedly plowed her car into a group of homeless people, killing 1, is back in prison

Kendra Griffis, 27, died at the scene. Four other people were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released. A fifth person, who was in critical condition, had been upgraded to stable condition as of Thursday, said SLCPD Detective Keith Horrocks.

Kyzer allegedly ran from the scene after the car crashed, leaving behind an uninjured passenger. Police broadcast a security camera image of Kyzer, and officers spotted and arrested her the next day.

Horrocks said Thursday that the police investigation into the episode was ongoing, and they could not yet say whether the car was deliberately or accidentally driven onto the sidewalk, or if drugs or alcohol may have been factors.

The outcome of that investigation, which could take weeks to complete, will determine what charges are screened against Kyzer by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

Kyzer has an extensive felony criminal history that includes convictions on burglary, kidnapping, robbery, assault and drug-related offenses. She was last sent to prison in 2009, and had been paroled in April of this year.

