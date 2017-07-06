Suspect in deadly homeless autoped crash back in prison; investigation ongoing

A 37-year-old ex-con was back at Utah State Prison Thursday, where she awaited charges for allegedly plowing into a group of transients, killing one of them, outside a downtown Salt Lake City homeless shelter.
Utah Department of Corrections spokeswoman Maria Peterson confirmed that Shutney Lee Kyzer officially was returned to the prison's Timpanogos Women's Facility on a parole violation shortly after her arrest by SLCPD officers Wednesday night.
Witnesses identified Kyzer as the driver of a car that jumped the curb and struck six people about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The group apparently had been camping on the sidewalk at 200 S. 400 West, just outside the Road Home shelter.