Suspect in deadly homeless autoped crash back in prison; investigation ongoing

A woman in a wheelchair, still unidentified, died at the scene. Five others people were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

Kyzer allegedly ran from the scene after the car crashed, leaving behind an uninjured passenger. Police broadcast a security camera image of her, and officers spotted and arrested her the next day.

SLCPD Detective Keith Horrocks said Thursday that their investigation into the incident was ongoing, and they could not yet say whether the car was deliberately or accidentally driven onto the sidewalk, or if drugs or alcohol may have been factors.

The outcome of that investigation, which could take weeks to complete, will determine what charges are screened against Kyzer by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

She has an extensive felony criminal history that includes convictions on burglary, kidnapping, robbery, assault and drug-related offenses. Kyzer was last sent to prison in 2009, and had been paroled in April of this year.

