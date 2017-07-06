Quantcast
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » News
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Suspect in deadly homeless autoped crash back in prison; investigation ongoing

By connect
First Published      Updated 19 minutes ago

A 37-year-old ex-con was back at Utah State Prison Thursday, where she awaited charges for allegedly plowing into a group of transients, killing one of them, outside a downtown Salt Lake City homeless shelter.

Utah Department of Corrections spokeswoman Maria Peterson confirmed that Shutney Lee Kyzer officially was returned to the prison's Timpanogos Women's Facility on a parole violation shortly after her arrest by SLCPD officers Wednesday night.

Witnesses identified Kyzer as the driver of a car that jumped the curb and struck six people about 6 p.m. Tuesday. The group apparently had been camping on the sidewalk at 200 S. 400 West, just outside the Road Home shelter.

A woman in a wheelchair, still unidentified, died at the scene. Five others people were treated at the hospital for minor injuries and released.

Kyzer allegedly ran from the scene after the car crashed, leaving behind an uninjured passenger. Police broadcast a security camera image of her, and officers spotted and arrested her the next day.

SLCPD Detective Keith Horrocks said Thursday that their investigation into the incident was ongoing, and they could not yet say whether the car was deliberately or accidentally driven onto the sidewalk, or if drugs or alcohol may have been factors.

The outcome of that investigation, which could take weeks to complete, will determine what charges are screened against Kyzer by the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office.

She has an extensive felony criminal history that includes convictions on burglary, kidnapping, robbery, assault and drug-related offenses. Kyzer was last sent to prison in 2009, and had been paroled in April of this year.

remims@sltrib.com

Twitter: @remims

 

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()