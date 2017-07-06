Chaffetz uses first appearance as Fox News contributor to deride GOP fumble on health care

Less than a week after packing up his D.C. office — taking his cot with him and leaving Utah short one elected official — former Rep. Jason Chaffetz used his first appearance on Fox News to blast GOP leaders in Congress for inaction on health care.
Chaffetz, who stepped down June 30 just six months into his fifth term, expressed frustration with his old colleagues for failing to deliver on a platform they've been pushing for years: repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act.
"Republicans, their deal with Americans was: If you give us the House of Representatives, we can play defense. If you give us the Senate, we can play a little bit of offense. If you give us the House, the Senate and the presidency, we can actually get things done," Chaffetz said on Fox. "And so here we are, seven months into [Trump's presidency], and they haven't passed the bill yet."