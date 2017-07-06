Utah lawyer named a U.S. Supreme Court fellow

Parker Douglas, the chief federal deputy and general counsel for the Utah Attorney General's Office, has been selected as a 2017-2018 fellow by the Supreme Court Fellows Program.

During his year-long appointment, Douglas will work in the U.S. Supreme Court's Office of the Counselor to the Chief Justice.

The Supreme Court Fellows Program offers mid-career professionals, recent law school graduates and doctoral degree holders from the law and political science fields an opportunity to broaden their understanding of the judicial system.

The program, which was founded in 1973, picks four people each year to work for one of four federal judiciary agencies in Washington, D.C. — the U.S. Supreme Court, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, the Federal Judicial Center and the U.S. Sentencing Commission.