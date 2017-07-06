The Salt Lake County Health Department on Thursday cleans up trash left by homeless campers on 500 West in the Rio Grande area during their twice-monthly cleanup. The greatest challenge for crews is picking up syringes left by drug users.
Rio Grande area cleanup nets truckloads of trash
First Published 8 hours ago • Updated 34 minutes ago
POPULAR NEWS
- Escalating violence around homeless shelter has Utah House speaker asking: Is this a job for the Nat
- Deputy who gave alleged rape victim's file to BYU Honor Code Office retires -- which ends state inqu
- Gary Ott's family has been granted legal guardianship, police report confirms
- Rio Grande area cleanup nets truckloads of trash
- Final proposal: West Davis freeway takes controversial route, with environmentally friendly tweaks |
- Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke orders faster approval of oil and gas drilling on federal lands
- Utah House speaker calls for homeless czar, as guv wants to explore quick-action options
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT ()