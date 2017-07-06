Rio Grande area clean-up nets truckloads of trash
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)
Jorge Mendez, right, of the Salt Lake County Health Department, cleans up trash left by homeless campers on 500 West in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 6, 2017. The health department does a cleanup in the area every other week or so.
(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune)
The Salt Lake County Health Department on Thursday cleans up trash left by homeless campers on 500 West in the Rio Grande area during their weekly clean up.