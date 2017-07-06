Mosquitoes carrying West Nile detected in Draper, health officials say

Health officials are confirming that mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been detected in the Draper area and in Uintah County near Naples.

Although the insects carrying the virus have not been found elsewhere in Salt Lake County, officials say they are likely to spread.

"It won't be long before we see more positive [mosquito] pools and it becomes a countywide concern," said Nicholas Rupp, spokesman for Salt Lake County Department of Health.

The department alerted Draper city officials of the finding Wednesday, who then announced it on the city's Facebook page.

The post said mosquito-abatement crews would spray in several areas of Draper and residents were urged to get rid of any standing water near their homes, wear insect repellent, and to consider wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants from dusk to dawn hours.