Mosquitoes carrying West Nile detected in Draper, health officials say

First Published      Updated 20 minutes ago
Health officials are confirming that mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been detected in the Draper area and in Uintah County near Naples.

Although the insects carrying the virus have not been found elsewhere in Salt Lake County, officials say they are likely to spread.

"It won't be long before we see more positive [mosquito] pools and it becomes a countywide concern," said Nicholas Rupp, spokesman for Salt Lake County Department of Health.

The department alerted Draper city officials of the finding Wednesday, who then announced it on the city's Facebook page.

The post said mosquito-abatement crews would spray in several areas of Draper and residents were urged to get rid of any standing water near their homes, wear insect repellent, and to consider wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants from dusk to dawn hours.

There were 13 cases of West Nile reported in Utah last year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, with one case resulting in death. About 2,000 cases of West Nile were reported nationwide in 2016, the CDC reported.

One in five people who contract West Nile develop symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea and rash, according to the CDC. Most people recover quickly, but about one percent of those infected with the virus develop severe neurological illnesses such as encephalitis or meningitis that can result in death.

Midsummer is typically when the department sees mosquitoes testing positive for the virus, Rupp said, but they usually don't see positive human cases until about mid-August.

No animal or human cases of the virus have been detected so far this year.

kgifford@sltrib.com Twitter: @kelgiffo

 

