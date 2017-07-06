Utah man expected to plead guilty to federal charges in kidnapping, killing of UTA worker

Federal prosecutors have said that while a case was already prosecuted in Wyoming, they felt "Utah's interests in the case have yet to be vindicated."

When pleading guilty in Wyoming, Harrison blamed his father, Flint Harrison, 52, for killing Ricks and said it was his dad's idea to steal Ricks' work truck. Flint Harrison hanged himself in a Davis County jail cell in July.

The Wyoming judge ordered that DJ Harrison serve his life sentence consecutive to a Utah prison term of 30-years-to-life DJ Harrison is serving for his role in kidnapping a Centerville family just days before Ricks was killed. The younger Harrison is currently serving that sentence at the Utah State Prison.

The Harrisons kidnapped Ricks on May 12, 2016, while they were on the lam for kidnapping the Centerville mother and her four daughters. They drove the man and his truck from South Salt Lake to a rural road near Kemmerer, Wyo. It was there, the younger Harrison said during an April court hearing, that his father slit Ricks' throat before beating him to death with a metal rod. DJ Harrison admitted that he helped hold the victim as his father killed the man.

The father and son were captured by law enforcement two days after the killing near Pinedale, Wyo.

