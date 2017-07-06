Utah man expected to plead guilty to federal charges in kidnapping, killing of UTA worker

The Utah man who is already spending the rest of his life in prison for his role in killing a Utah Transit Authority worker is expected to plead guilty to more charges Thursday in federal court.
In early June, a federal jury indicted Dereck James "DJ" Harrison in U.S. District Court on two charges in connection to kidnapping 63-year-old Kay Porter Ricks and stealing his work-issued truck. Harrison has already pleaded guilty in a Wyoming court to murdering and kidnapping Ricks. He is serving life without parole there, plus another 20 to 22 years for the kidnapping charge.
The 23-year-old man is expected to make his first appearance in Salt Lake City's federal court Thursday, and a "plea and sentencing" hearing is also set for that day, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office of Utah.