Brian Head Fire nears 70,000 acres, but crews closing containment lines

The Brian Head Fire made another run early Thursday morning, but crews limited the southern Utah blaze's growth to less than 1,200 acres of remote, rugged and steep timber and brush.

Fire Information Officer Hayden Houston said the now 69,560-acre fire, sparked by a weed-burning project on private property June 17, was 75 percent contained. The 1,332 firefighters still on the scene expected to complete lines around the flames by July 15.

"Things are looking good today, despite that run on the northeastern flank overnight," Houston said.

The flames continued Thursday to burn along slopes of beetle-killed trees as well as older growth stands of conifer, fir and spruce. A fleet of helicopters and air tankers were bombarding hot spots and flareups with water and fire retardant chemicals.

Early on, the fire had destroyed 13 homes and forced evacuation of 1,500 residents in the area of the Brian Head resort. No further structural losses have been reported and evacuations were finally lifted earlier this week.

While firefighters deemed the blaze was in hand, crews still warily watched the skies for the isolated, dry thunderstorms forecast through the end of the week.

AT A GLANCE

Utah wildfires »

As of 7/5, Utah has experienced 343 human-caused wildfires totaling 113,048 acres.

— Source: Interagency Fire Center

