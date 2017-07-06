Unified Police: K-9 shot, killed by violent fugitive during arrest

"A UPD K-9 was deployed with the intent of capturing Massey. Officers heard the [dog] engage Massey, then heard a multitude of gunshots," Lohrke said. "Massey broke free and continued to run where he was ultimately captured by other officers."

The critically wounded dog was rushed to a nearby animal hospital, but efforts to save it were unsuccessful.

The Salt Lake City Police Department has been tasked with investigating charges against Massey in the slaying of the canine officer.

UPD did not immediately release information on the dog's name, gender and service history.

Massey was is in the custody of the US Marshal's Office.

Massey has an extensive state felony criminal history, ranging from robbery and aggravated assault to drug violations. In April 2007, a first-degree murder charge against him was dismissed, but he was guilty of third-degree aggravated assault and obstruction of justice counts.

Between February 2014 and March of last year, he was convicted on felonies including forgery and possession of stolen property to drug-related and fleeing counts.

