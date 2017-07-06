Unified Police: K-9 shot, killed by violent fugitive during arrest

An ex-con with a history of violence and fleeing law enforcement allegedly shot and killed a Unified Police dog early Thursday morning before he was subdued and arrested in Millcreek.
UPD Lt. Brian Lohrke said Torey Chase Massey, a 28-year-old parole fugitive wanted for theft, robbery and aggravated assault, was spotted by the U.S. Marshal's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team as he drove near 3300 S. 1100 East about 1 a.m.
A pursuit ensued, with UPD officers spiking Massey's tires. However, he continued a short distance before abandoning his vehicle in the Brickyard Plaza shopping mall area and fled on foot.