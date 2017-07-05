Man dies in Lehi motorcycle crash

A man died Wednesday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle in Lehi, authorities said.

The rider was headed north on Ashton Boulevard near its intersection with Thanksgiving Way about 4:50 p.m. when he lost control and flipped over the handlebars, Lehi police Lt. Jeff Swenson said.

The man was not wearing a helmet and suffered head trauma, Swenson said. He died at the scene.

A factor in the crash appeared to be an SUV turning south onto Ashton in front of the motorcyclist, Swenson said. But there was no contact made with the vehicle and the man crashed before reaching the intersection where the SUV was turning, he said.