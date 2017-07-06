Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper plans to expand

Education exhibit » Facility operators hope camps, labs will get kids interested in science.

Utah's aquarium is overflowing.

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper will build a multimillion-dollar expansion to house its 80,000-square-foot Science Learning Center, the aquarium announced in a news release.

"The goal is to get kids interested in science through visits, through camps, through after-school programs," said Brent Andersen, founder and CEO of Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. "Creating that next generation of scientists to come along and get interested in science and follow through as a career is one of the biggest reasons why we're doing this."

The new facility will include space for classrooms, summer-camp programs and labs where Utah students from kindergarten through college can learn. The aquarium says it will be able host an additional 80,000 students per year after the expansion.