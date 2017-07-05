Quantcast
Suspect arrested after hit-and-run that killed woman in downtown SLC; police ID victim

The woman suspected to have been the driver in a fatal Salt Lake City hit-and-run Tuesday has been arrested, authorities said.

Utah Department of Corrections officials found Shutney Kyzer, 37, on Wednesday, Salt Lake City police officials said. She was booked into jail on an unrelated parole violation, and charges for the hit-and-run will be evaluated when the investigation is finished, the department tweeted.

On Tuesday evening, Kyzer allegedly drove a car into onto the sidewalk at about 465 West on 200 South — down the street from the Road Home shelter on Rio Grande — injuring five people and killing a woman. The Salt Lake City Police Department identified the woman as 27-year-old Kendra Griffis in a tweet Wednesday night.

Authorities said Kyzer fled on foot after the car rammed the people and a tree. Earlier Wednesday, police had asked for the public's help finding the woman.

Officials said a passenger who was also in the car is cooperating with police.

Several of the people struck were homeless.

Since 2009, Utah court records show, Kyzer has been convicted of burglary, robbery, kidnapping, drug possession and assault.

