Fearing financial havoc from lost medical coverage, residents press Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee to oppose Republican health care bill

Dalgarno said later he was not sure the conversation, lasting more than two hours, made much of a difference.

"People were telling their stories and why this was important to them but I have no idea if it did anything," Dalgarno said. "But I have to speak up."

The bill, which Republicans hope to push through the Senate, is estimated to leave 22 million more Americans uninsured by 2026 than under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA). The proposal also would roll back Medicaid expansion and make cuts to the existing program, while reducing taxes for the wealthy.

Senate Republicans asked the Congressional Budget Office late last week to analyze the bill in light of several proposed amendments, including one that would allow health insurers to sell plans that do not meet standards mandated the ACA.

That provision, aimed at securing support from Senate conservatives such as Lee, would allow insurers the added flexibility, so long as they sold at least one plan that complies with ACA rules.

Many of the Utahns who met Wednesday with members of Lee's staff agreed that the ACA needed some sort of overhaul, but labeled the Republican Senate plan as counterproductive.

Reporters were not permitted in their meetings with Lee's staffers and all questions from the media were later directed to his Washington, D.C. communications office.

Conn Carroll, Lee's spokesman, said Wednesday many people offered personal stories, which will be shared with Lee.

"We try to be as open and transparent as possible and listen to people, especially dissenters, to hear their side of the story," Carroll said.

The meetings came a week after about 150 people protested against the GOP health plan in front of the federal building in downtown Salt Lake City, blocking traffic on State Street for nearly 30 minutes. About 24 hours after the protest, patient advocacy groups hand delivered thousands of signatures and personal testimonials urging Utah's senators to vote against the measure.

Lee is one of at least five GOP senators to oppose the Senate's rewrite of the House health care legislation passed in early May. He is working with Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas to redraft the legislation in an effort to reduce regulations.

If that redraft is successful, many at the federal building Wednesday believe Lee will support the bill. And that, they said, would be a mistake.

"I didn't hear a change in position" from the staffers, said Ellie Brownstein, a Salt Lake City pediatrician. "Lee is opposed to the bill because it doesn't repeal enough."

But Medicaid recipients, many of whom are children, who could lose coverage because of this measure likely would disagree with that stance, Brownstein said.

"Medicaid is huge in this," she said. Kids on Medicaid "go to school, graduate and contribute to society. This bill doesn't take care of the children."