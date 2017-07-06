Hatch promotes rapid DNA bill as he tours Utah crime lab

As Sen. Orrin Hatch toured Utah's newest crime lab Thursday, he reacted to each room with much the same awe and intrigue.

The vault storing 1,200 guns and rifles? "That's impressive."

The shooting range with a plexiglass wall? "This is good. This is good for me to see."

The drug-analysis lab that tests evidence for traces of cocaine and marijuana? "Well that's interesting."

Hatch was perhaps the most enraptured, though, when the facility's forensic scientists discussed their efforts to speed up DNA processing — what's been a pet project for the senator over the past two legislative sessions.

"It's taken years, sometimes, to develop DNA. And that's ridiculous," he said. "We want to be able to get it down to where it takes us a few days."