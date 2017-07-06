Hatch promotes rapid DNA bill as he tours Utah crime lab

The crime lab's current turnaround is about two months, though new robotic equipment and an influx of recently-trained employees could bring that down to about 30 days. Hatch's "Rapid DNA" legislation, which has passed in the Senate and is pending in the House, looks to expedite that testing even further: 90 minutes or less, including comparing those results to the national database.
The bill would lift regulations on collecting DNA samples to allow police officers to conduct cheek swabs on individuals booked into jail and bypass using results only from accredited labs. That could mean more quickly linking suspects to unsolved crimes or exonerating innocent individuals, Hatch said while pitching the bill Thursday.
Some civil-rights groups have expressed concerns about the increasing practice of taking DNA samples from suspects before conviction and keeping results in an ever-expanding database.
The senator's legislation has the support of Elizabeth Smart, who accompanied him on the tour and has provided input on the bill.
"Anyone who kidnaps a child definitely deserves to be in prison," she said. "Anyone who sexually abuses a woman, a child, a man deserves to be in prison. And this will help that."
Smart was held captive for nine months in the Utah mountains. Her convicted kidnapper and rapist, Brian David Mitchell, and his wife, Wanda Eileen Barzee, pulled the then-14-year-old Salt Lake City girl from her bed at knifepoint in June 2002.
She was rescued in March 2003 and since has become a child-safety activist.