Hatch promotes rapid DNA bill as he tours Utah crime lab

As Sen. Orrin Hatch toured Utah's newest crime lab Thursday, he reacted to each room with much the same awe and intrigue.

The vault storing 1,200 guns and rifles? "That's impressive."

The shooting range with a plexiglass wall? "This is good. This is good for me to see."

The drug-analysis lab that tests evidence for traces of cocaine and marijuana? "Well that's interesting."

Hatch was perhaps the most enraptured, though, when the facility's forensic scientists discussed their efforts to speed up DNA processing — what's been a pet project for the senator over the past two legislative sessions.

"It's taken years, sometimes, to develop DNA. And that's ridiculous," he said. "We want to be able to get it down to where it takes us a few days."

The crime lab's current turnaround is about two months, though new robotic equipment and an influx of recently-trained employees could bring that down to about 30 days. Hatch's "Rapid DNA" legislation, which has passed in the Senate and is pending in the House, looks to expedite that testing even further: 90 minutes or less, including comparing those results to the national database.

The bill would lift regulations on collecting DNA samples to allow police officers to conduct cheek swabs on individuals booked into jail and bypass using results only from accredited labs. That could mean more quickly linking suspects to unsolved crimes or exonerating innocent individuals, Hatch said while pitching the bill Thursday.

Some civil-rights groups have expressed concerns about the increasing practice of taking DNA samples from suspects before conviction and keeping results in an ever-expanding database.

The senator's legislation has the support of Elizabeth Smart, who accompanied him on the tour and has provided input on the bill.

"Anyone who kidnaps a child definitely deserves to be in prison," she said. "Anyone who sexually abuses a woman, a child, a man deserves to be in prison. And this will help that."

Smart was held captive for nine months in the Utah mountains. Her convicted kidnapper and rapist, Brian David Mitchell, and his wife, Wanda Eileen Barzee, pulled the then-14-year-old Salt Lake City girl from her bed at knifepoint in June 2002.

She was rescued in March 2003 and since has become a child-safety activist.

 

